We enjoy one day of 60s before the rain moves in

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hopefully, everyone enjoyed the weekend although we had the coldest air of the season (thus far) dominate our mornings. It’s a chilly start to the week, but it IS warmer than our weekend mornings (no teens), with seasonable 60s on deck this afternoon. Rain won’t impact your “day” activities, but showers start to move in after 7PM for areas south of I-20. After Midnight, light-moderate showers will move into our entire area affiliated with a low pressure area that will slide south of us across the Gulf.

There will also be a cold front crossing overnight, but the colder air will take its time settling in. So, tonight will be Meridian’s first night above freezing since overnight Tuesday into last Wednesday morning (the 19th). Expect lows in the low 40s. Clouds and northerly winds will keep temps cooler for Tuesday with highs closer to 50 degrees. Then, crank the heat back up overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as lows drop back into the 20s.

There will be another brief warm-up Thursday (upper 50s) ahead of a cold front that’ll cross Thursday night. For now, it looks like a dry front, but it’ll bring another dose of cold just in time for the start of the weekend. For now, the weekend looks dry with 20s in the mornings and 50s for the afternoon.

