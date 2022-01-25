Advertisement

Coach Payton meets with Saints GM; future still uncertain

Sean Payton joined the Saints in 2006. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune |...
Sean Payton joined the Saints in 2006. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER | Times-Picayune | The Advocate )
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Head coach Sean Payton was back at the New Orleans Saints facility on Monday, Jan. 24 after vacationing in Mexico.

According to Nola.com/FOX 8 sports analyst Jeff Duncan, Payton met with General Manager Mickey Loomis for a couple of hours.

Numerous reports in the past few days have questioned whether Payton will return to the Black & Gold for the 2022 season. Duncan said “very much it’s serious,” referring to the possibility of Payton leaving the Saints.

RELATED STORIES

Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints

Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach

Payton’s place: NFL ‘insiders’ speculate on whether Saints’ coach is returning

On Monday afternoon, Saints owner Gayle Benson was asked about the future of Payton with the Saints.

“We don’t know. Who knows. We’ll find out soon enough I guess,” she said. “I don’t think any of us know. But he’ll let us know soon enough.”

Payton just finished his 16th year coaching the Saints and is the NFL’s second-longest tenured coach with the same team behind the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident Saturday morning on I-20
One man has been arrested in an armed robbery and shooting near the campus of Mississippi State.
Arrests made in shooting near Mississippi State’s campus
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Crews work to air out the house that caught on fire late Monday night
Late night house fire in Meridian, no injuries reported
Sen. Joseph Thomas, D-Yazoo City, holds a copy of the proposed congressional redistricting map...
Mississippi governor signs bill for congressional remap

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener