Gilbertown woman dies in crash
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Gilbertown woman died in a 1-car crash Tuesday morning in Choctaw County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 24-year-old Helen B. Freeman died when the car she was riding in left the road and hit a tree. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver, 25-year-old Matthew Freeman, was injured and taken to the hospital.
The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on County Road 9, five miles northwest of Toxey.
