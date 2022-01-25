Gilbertown woman dies in crash

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Gilbertown woman died in a 1-car crash Tuesday morning in Choctaw County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 24-year-old Helen B. Freeman died when the car she was riding in left the road and hit a tree. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, 25-year-old Matthew Freeman, was injured and taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on County Road 9, five miles northwest of Toxey.

