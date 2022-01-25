Advertisement

Gov. Reeves to deliver State of the State address Tuesday

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m.

His press office said the governor will speak about “Mississippi’s successes in the face of the pandemic and give a vision for the year ahead”.

A livestream of the address will be available here and will be archived for on-demand viewing.

