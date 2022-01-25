Gov. Reeves to deliver State of the State address Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m.

His press office said the governor will speak about “Mississippi’s successes in the face of the pandemic and give a vision for the year ahead”.

A livestream of the address will be available here and will be archived for on-demand viewing.

