Governor Kay Ivey discusses Alabama education

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) -Governor Ivey gave a series of updates on Alabama including what’s to be done for education in the state.

“Folks if we don’t give our best to make meaningful changes to our education system, we will hurt the future of this state. I believe in this state like never before and I believe in our teachers and that’s why I’m also recommending a pay raise for them.”

Governor Ivey was not the only person present that had a strong opinion on education in Alabama and more specifically in Choctaw county.

“We most definitely could use any money that we can get because we need it for different programs to bring into our system. Different electives and things like that.” Said Choctaw County School Superintendent Dorothy Blanks.

Other educational topics discussed in Governor Ivey’s speech included focusing on core curriculum so students can read proficiently by 3rd grade and the use of a math task force to lend more support to students.

Her biggest goal is making sure every student reaches their dreams.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.