Advertisement

Kansas governor calls for investigation into teen’s death

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered the state agency that oversees foster care to investigate the death of a 17-year-old who was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes last fall at a Wichita juvenile intake center after his foster father called begging for help because the teen was hallucinating.

Kelly called the situation “tragic” in calling for the Kansas Department for Children and Families to review the case of Cedric Lofton and see if policies needed to be changed.

Her comments come one week after Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett expressed concerns about the handling of Lofton’s case when he announced that he wouldn’t file any criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Fatal accident Saturday morning on I-20
One man has been arrested in an armed robbery and shooting near the campus of Mississippi State.
Arrests made in shooting near Mississippi State’s campus
Crews work to air out the house that caught on fire late Monday night
Late night house fire in Meridian, no injuries reported
The Game X Change is located at 1216 N. Frontage Road.
Meridian now home to collectible store

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk
Meridian now home to collectible store
Meridian now home to collectible store
MCC begins memorial endowment in honor of instructor
MCC begins memorial endowment in honor of instructor
MCC alumni now thriving at WTOK
MCC alumni now thriving at WTOK
No more No.2 pencils! The SAT shifts to online format
No more No.2 pencils! The SAT shifts to online format