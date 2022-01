MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department is currently on scene of in the 3900 block of 40th St where a house caught fire. The fire has been put out, but crews are still battling smoke and airing out the house.

The fire department told WTOK on scene no injuries are being reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

