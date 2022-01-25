Meridian now home to collectible store

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian now has its own collectible store. It’s the Game X Change, located at 1216 N. Frontage Road. Managers say this has brought something truly special to the Queen City.

“That is super exciting that we can have something like this, where we can all get our collectibles, our comics and our plushies, whatever we want,” said manager, Anna Drinkwater.

The store has games, comic books, electronics, DVD movies, collectibles, and it also buys almost anything. District Manager Rob Thomas said the best part about this store is most everything inside was locally sourced.

“99% of the Pops we have actually came from customers. So many people have Pops, videos games and accessories. They have so much stuff just lying around that they don’t use, so bring it up here, get store credit; get cash,” said Thomas.

Thomas said he loves seeing people selling old gaming consoles that he hasn’t seen in decades.

“Oh my gosh, I haven’t seen that game since I was 10 years old! It just gets me excited. When somebody brings in a big box into the store, I’m just, what’s that? Just like a little kid, you know,” said Thomas.

Managers said this store is also meant to be a safe haven for comic fans to ‘nerd out’.

“Oh, it has been two hours. We will start talking about comics. We’ll start talking about adaptation of video games from comics,” said Thomas.

“Also getting to meet people that have the same interests as you. I talked to somebody for about 30 minutes the other day just about random franchises that we were into. Just getting to connect like that has been really awesome so far,” said Drinkwater.

Some people said when they walk inside the bookstore, they get a Blockbuster vibe. The store has only been open for five days.

“It has been almost nonstop. Yesterday, I think, it was the first time we kind of got a bit of a break. But we have been just crazy. Everybody has been coming in to check it out and to do some shopping,” said Drinkwater.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 12 noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

