Services for Michael Dwain Lockhart will begin at 11:30 AM Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 1:00 PM at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Michael Dwain Lockhart, 62, of Meridian, MS passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian, MS.

Mr. Lockhart was born in Columbus, MS, on March 31, 1959, and was the son of the late Michael Dwain Lockhart and Lynitta Jane Adams Lockhart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Alicia Ann Lockhart.

Retired as an AD2 from the US Navy, he later went on to work with Florida Pest Control as a State Certified Termite Technician in the State of Florida. He was an avid Florida Gator Fan attending and watching every game they played and owned an extensive Gator attire.

Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Ruthie Lou Ann Roberts Lockhart; a daughter, Shannon Maria Lockhart of Meridian, MS and a son, William Michael Dwain Lockhart of Meridian, MS; two brothers, Tony Ray Lockhart of Pearl, MS and Richard Lockhart (Connie) of Pearl, MS; sister, Tammy Rene Robinson (Ronnie) of Pearl, MS; three grandchildren, Leigh Ann Lockhart, Jailinne Marie McCutchen and

Kalina Ann Marie Lockhart; numerous nieces, nephews as well as other family members and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Lockhart family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites.

