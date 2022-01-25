Advertisement

Mississippi close to final vote on medical marijuana bill

Mississippi lawmakers are poised to take final votes on creating a medical marijuana program for people with debilitating medical conditions.(Source: WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi lawmakers are poised to take final votes on creating a medical marijuana program for people with debilitating medical conditions. Votes in the House and Senate are expected Wednesday.

That would send the bill to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. He has not said what he would do. Reeves could sign or veto the bill or let it become law without his signature.

Negotiators said Tuesday that they will tweak the bill to give local officials a say in whether to allow cannabis businesses in areas zoned for commercial activity. The Mississippi Municipal League made that request.

