Services for Mr. James Robert “Bob” Gamel will be held 2 pm, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Pinckney Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Dan Lanier will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Gamel, 86,of Collinsville died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at his residence.

Survivors:

Wife: Elois Gamel of Collinsville

5 Children: Mike Gamel and wife Sherri of Oklahoma City, Nancy Livecy and husband David of Mustang, OK, Cindy Gipson and husband Garland of Oklahoma City, James R. Gamel, Jr. and wife Wendy of Collierville, TN and Scott Campbell and wife Jennifer of Collierville, TN

2 Step Children: Tracy Kilpatrick and husband Reed of Union and Jill Warren and Dusty of Union

15 Grandchildren

17 Great Grandchildren

3 Great Great Grandchildren

1 Brother: Benjamin Gerald Gamel and wife Linda of Boaz

Mr. Gamel was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Naomi Gamel; one sister, Helen and wife, Teresa Roebuck Gamel.

Pallbearers: Skylar Gamel, Justin Campbell, Gary Roebuck, James Whitley, Jonathon Livecy and Bryan Roebuck

Honorary Pallbearers: Men’s Senior Adult Sunday School class of Northcrest Baptist Church

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to The Gideons International Newton County Gideon Camp P.O. Box 297 Newton, MS 39345.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

