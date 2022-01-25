Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn Pigford Creel will begin at 11:00 Am Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Long Creek Baptist Church with the Reverends Marty Harper and Mike Ragland officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Creel, 84, of the Long Creek Community, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Mrs. Marilyn was a faithful servant of Christ; Jesus was first and foremost in her life, she was a dedicated pastor’s wife and was a faithful prayer warrior. She had a fierce love for her family; she always defended and cared for her family in all situations.

Mrs. Creel is survived by her children, Gaynell Hall (Will), Keith Creel (Rhonda), and Clifton Creel (Samantha). Grandchildren Brian Coleman, Ashley Creel (Amber), Todd Coleman, Will Coleman (Val), Stephen Creel (fiancé' Victoria Bergeron), Joshua Creel, Kendall Creel, and Kathrin White (Solomon), as well as six great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Albert Creel; her parents Will and Eileen Pigford; siblings, Jeff Pigford, Robert Pigford, William Pigford, Rowena Allen, Romana Pigford, and Genevie Elmore.

The Creel family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Gideon’s International in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Creel family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the church prior to funeral rites.

