Funeral Prayer Service for Mrs. Sally O’Neil Loper will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Augustine Palimattam officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Sally O’Neil Loper, age 93, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Monday, January 24, 2022.

Sally was born January 10, 1929 in Meridian to the late Mr. and Mrs. John H. O’Neil. She attended the University of Mississippi where she was a Tri-Delta and a majorette in the marching band. She worked many years as a purchasing agent at Biddle Purchasing Company in Meridian prior to transferring to Waterman Steamship Lines in New Orleans for three years. After returning home, she was a co-owner, along with Mary Priester, of a kindergarten in north Meridian. Sally enjoyed playing bridge, watching football, and travelling. She was a loving and special aunt to her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Loper; her niece, Mimi Stone Smith; her nephew Johnny Stone (Cathy); and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ella Rita Stone; and her nephews, William Evans Stone and Ralph Wilson Stone.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation for the staff of Southern Care Hospice and Kare-in-Home for their kindness and compassion.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721