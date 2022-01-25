Advertisement

Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green light! “Squid Game” is coming back for a second season, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed Friday.

The violent series was streamed worldwide for 1.6 billion hours in the first 28 days of release, making it Netflix’s biggest show ever by a long shot.

The streaming service paid $21.4 million for the first season, and according to Bloomberg, it has $891 million in “impact value.”

The show features more than 400 desperate, broke contestants invited by a mysterious organization to compete in a series of children’s games to win a pool of about $38 million. You later learn that those games have deadly consequences if you don’t win.

“Squid Game” won three Golden Globes, including best TV drama. It also made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards by becoming the first non-English series to score a nomination.

Further details about the show’s next season have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fatal accident Saturday morning on I-20
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
One man has been arrested in an armed robbery and shooting near the campus of Mississippi State.
Arrests made in shooting near Mississippi State’s campus
Crews work to air out the house that caught on fire late Monday night
Late night house fire in Meridian, no injuries reported
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.
Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant
Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.
Mother speaks after suspect arrested in fatal shooting of toddler
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's...
Gov. Reeves blasts critical race theory, touts education improvements in State of the State address
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting