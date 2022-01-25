Advertisement

No more No.2 pencils! The SAT shifts to online format

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The SAT will soon shift away from pencil and paper and become fully digital. The college board announced that Tuesday.

So how will this change impact local college admissions?

While more colleges have made standardized testing an option since the pandemic began. Meridian Community College said it does require test scores from the SAT, ACT, ACCUPLACER to determine the best placement for students, although MCC is an open enrollment college.

Director of Student Engagement, Brandon Dewease said he believes this move to digital will be beneficial to students as they prepare to submit college applications.

“It’s really going to address the needs that this generation has to immediately being able to satisfy some of those requirements for college enrollment. But in general, we hear so much more about test-taking anxiety now. We’re trying to be considerate of those student needs and I think that the test being more brief and that time frame being less is going to make less of an anxiety impact in those students lives. Which should be better for students all the way around,” said Dewease.

The college board said students will get their results back within days, compared to weeks with the previous format.

The digital changes for the SAT test will begin for U.S. students in 2024 and international students in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Fatal accident Saturday morning on I-20
One man has been arrested in an armed robbery and shooting near the campus of Mississippi State.
Arrests made in shooting near Mississippi State’s campus
Crews work to air out the house that caught on fire late Monday night
Late night house fire in Meridian, no injuries reported
The Game X Change is located at 1216 N. Frontage Road.
Meridian now home to collectible store

Latest News

Meridian now home to collectible store
Meridian now home to collectible store
MCC begins memorial endowment in honor of instructor
MCC begins memorial endowment in honor of instructor
MCC alumni now thriving at WTOK
MCC alumni now thriving at WTOK
No more No.2 pencils! The SAT shifts to online format
No more No.2 pencils! The SAT shifts to online format
Weather - January 25, 2022
Weather - January 25, 2022