No more No.2 pencils! The SAT shifts to online format

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The SAT will soon shift away from pencil and paper and become fully digital. The college board announced that Tuesday.

So how will this change impact local college admissions?

While more colleges have made standardized testing an option since the pandemic began. Meridian Community College said it does require test scores from the SAT, ACT, ACCUPLACER to determine the best placement for students, although MCC is an open enrollment college.

Director of Student Engagement, Brandon Dewease said he believes this move to digital will be beneficial to students as they prepare to submit college applications.

“It’s really going to address the needs that this generation has to immediately being able to satisfy some of those requirements for college enrollment. But in general, we hear so much more about test-taking anxiety now. We’re trying to be considerate of those student needs and I think that the test being more brief and that time frame being less is going to make less of an anxiety impact in those students lives. Which should be better for students all the way around,” said Dewease.

The college board said students will get their results back within days, compared to weeks with the previous format.

The digital changes for the SAT test will begin for U.S. students in 2024 and international students in 2023.

