Advertisement

REPORT: Sean Payton to retire as Saints head coach

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. The Saints won 31-17. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Sean Payton will be stepping away as New Orleans head coach.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Saints facility. FOX 8 will have a crew there.

RELATED STORIES

Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints

Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach

Payton’s place: NFL ‘insiders’ speculate on whether Saints’ coach is returning

Payton met with Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis for several hours on Monday after returning from vacation.

Payton just finished his 16th year coaching the Saints and is the NFL’s second-longest tenured coach with the same team behind the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Payton finishes with a 152-89 overall record, a Super Bowl XLIV championship, five seasons with more than 12 wins, and was named AP Coach of the Year in 2006.

Caption

He remains under contract with the Saints until 2024. If another team was interested in hiring him, they would need to compensate New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident Saturday morning on I-20
One man has been arrested in an armed robbery and shooting near the campus of Mississippi State.
Arrests made in shooting near Mississippi State’s campus
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Crews work to air out the house that caught on fire late Monday night
Late night house fire in Meridian, no injuries reported
Sen. Joseph Thomas, D-Yazoo City, holds a copy of the proposed congressional redistricting map...
Mississippi governor signs bill for congressional remap

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener