The roller coaster temps continue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

All month, we’ve dealt with up & down temps. At times, we’ve had highs in the 70s, then 40s, then 60s, then highs will only be in the 30s. So, we’ve recently needed almost our entire wardrobe just to be ready for this ever changing weather.

It looks like the roller coaster pattern will continue this week. We had lows in the teens on Sunday morning, then we had highs in the mid 60s yesterday (Monday). However, the cold front that crossed our area this morning will leave cooler 50s for our highs today. Then, tonight, temps will fall back below freezing into the 20s. So, get ready for a cold start to your Wednesday...with 50s by the afternoon.

Is the roller coaster over from that point? No. It’ll remain cold with 20s for Thursday morning, but temps will climb back up the roller coaster track by the afternoon with seasonable highs near 60. Then, you guessed it, temps will fall back again by Friday. A second cold front will cross Thursday night, and it’ll bring another dose of cold with below average highs in the low 50s for Friday. Then, temps fall into the low 20s by Saturday morning. So, Friday night into Saturday morning, make sure to let the faucets drip.

By Sunday, 60s return...and it looks like we’ll take the 60s into early next week. As for rain, our showers from this morning will taper off before Noon. Then, it looks relatively dry through early next week.

