Russia, Ukraine conflicts’ economic impact on U.S.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tension continues and negotiations are at a standstill as Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine reaches a new high.

Russia is increasing its presence at the Ukraine border--adding to the fear that an invasion could take place. Meridian community college social science instructor Derek Mosley said Russia is trying to prevent the country from becoming a NATO nation and reduce the western influence.

“There really hasn’t been much headway as far as meeting Russia’s demands or Russia backing off of their stance and they’re arming themselves at a much higher rate at the border,” said Mosley.

The U.S. is now preparing thousands of troops to possibly act as reinforcement in Ukraine. While the u-s embassy orders staff’s families to evacuate and authorizes non-emergency personnel to depart.

“It may be caution especially in a lot of what happened in Afghanistan. Maybe acting more proactively in getting Americans out. There’s been no military evacuation planned because the speculation right now is that it’s so early in the process and even if there is any conflict that it would be far enough away that American citizens could make their way out before any potential conflict occurred,” said Mosley.

Mosley said there are economic impact concerns for the U.S. due to Ukraine being a producer of two significant resources.

“They do supply a lot of grain and a lot of food for Europe and therefore it affects the European economy which indirectly as being one of our primary trade partners does indirectly affect the United States and our trade concerns there. Ukraine also produces petroleum. There’s been a lot of highlights about Ukraine and their petroleum and potential Biden involvement in that and everything. So, it does create a couple of indirect concerns for the United States on those two fronts,” said Mosley.

Mosley said the unpredictability of Vladimir Putin makes the situation everchanging.

