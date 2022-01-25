A Memorial Service with a Mass Choir and musicians from area churches that she served will begin at 11:00 AM Friday January 28,2022 at Trinity Presbyterian Church with the Reverends Dr. Tom Sikes and Dr. Mark Benson officiating. Private Interment will be held at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ruth C. Fletcher entered the Church Triumphant on Monday morning January 24, 2022 and is now singing with the heavenly chorus.

Ruth shared her love of sacred and secular music with many others. Ruth received her bachelor’s degree in Music Education from the University of Alabama and her master’s degree at the University of Southern Mississippi. She previously served as Music or Choir Director at First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She was currently serving at Trinity Presbyterian Church and was currently active at Prospect Presbyterian Church in Meridian and the Orange Beach Methodist Church.

Like Ruth in the Bible, she was caring, compassionate and courageous. She faithfully cared for her husbands and family, honoring them from beginning to end. Ruth was an active member of many charities including March of Dimes, Meridian Little Theater, Meridian Symphony Club, and the Music Lovers Club. She was a music teacher at Kate Griffin and Lamar Schools, a March of Dimes Representative, and an insurance agent with Equitable. Ruth loved traveling, taking cruises and locally getting involved in cultural events. She discovered the sacred rhythm between work and rest through song, Scripture and serving. Her times beside the waters of Dalewood and Orange Beach renewed her soul especially. Ruth’s conversations were uplifting, her spirit inviting, and her faith unwavering.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Chuck Chamblin (Ginger Crawford) and George Richard Flynt (Paige); her grandsons Jonathan “Jon” Fitzhugh Flynt, George Jeffery “Jeff” Flynt (Candice); Naomi Flynt; great granddaughter, Max Flynt; great grandson, Susan Sullivan, niece, David Dickson, nephew; Pearce Dickson, nephew, Laura Grice, niece, Larke Powell, niece; Donna Harding, niece; Kay Dickson, sister-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, George Truett Flynt, Sr., Donald “Don” E. Chamblin, and Dr. Ernest “Clint” Fletcher; her father, Fitzhugh Lee Dickson; her mother, Mary Faye Gatewood Dickson; her twin brother, Marion Rufus “Jackie” Dickson Sr.; her brothers, Joe Sharp Dickson, Robert Charles “Bobby” Dickson, and Fitzhugh Lee Dickson, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to any charity, church or music-related organization of your choosing.

The family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at Trinity Presbyterian Church prior to funeral rites. The Mass Choir will rehearse at 10:00 AM in the choir room to prepare for this glorious worship service honoring God in a service of witness to the resurrection of Ruth C. Fletcher.

