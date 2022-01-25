Tax season begins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It’s tax time! The IRS is accepting and processing tax returns as of Monday, January 24.

News 11 talked to Goria Brassfield Wilson from Gloria’s Tax Services, who said people should begin filing as soon as possible.

She said you should gather the correct paperwork needed, such as your W-2, 1099 G, or SSA 1099 before you file.

One major change this year includes the advanced Child Tax Credit, letter 64-19 and letter 64-75 for the third stimulus check.

Wilson said having this paperwork will help people have a complete and accurate tax return this tax season. Wilson said people can expect delays due to COVID and an IRS staff shortage. But there are some steps you can take to avoid even longer delays.

“In filing your taxes. Give it time to get it prepared and IRS wants you to e-file. They want you to electronically file because that is the processing time for electronically filing taxes is faster and if you put it in the mail, just be prepared to wait a while. Because again due to the shortage in IRS staff it could be delayed. Direct deposit is another way they want you to go unless you just have to get a check in the mail. Direct deposit is a faster and easier way to go to get your refunds,” said Wilson.

The last day to file taxes is April 18th.

