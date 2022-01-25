Advertisement

Tax season begins

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It’s tax time! The IRS is accepting and processing tax returns as of Monday, January 24.

News 11 talked to Goria Brassfield Wilson from Gloria’s Tax Services, who said people should begin filing as soon as possible.

She said you should gather the correct paperwork needed, such as your W-2, 1099 G, or SSA 1099 before you file.

One major change this year includes the advanced Child Tax Credit, letter 64-19 and letter 64-75 for the third stimulus check.

Wilson said having this paperwork will help people have a complete and accurate tax return this tax season. Wilson said people can expect delays due to COVID and an IRS staff shortage. But there are some steps you can take to avoid even longer delays.

“In filing your taxes. Give it time to get it prepared and IRS wants you to e-file. They want you to electronically file because that is the processing time for electronically filing taxes is faster and if you put it in the mail, just be prepared to wait a while. Because again due to the shortage in IRS staff it could be delayed. Direct deposit is another way they want you to go unless you just have to get a check in the mail. Direct deposit is a faster and easier way to go to get your refunds,” said Wilson.

The last day to file taxes is April 18th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was arrested after the Philadelphia Police Department seized $25,000 worth of...
$25,000 worth of marijuana seized
Fatal accident Saturday morning on I-20
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre starting new year off with a boom

Latest News

Tax season begins
Tax season begins
One Meridian Community College Social Science instructor shares his outlook on the conflict's...
Russia, Ukraine conflicts’ economic impact on U.S.
Walking history tour coming to downtown Meridian next month
West Lauderdale baseball return for first practice