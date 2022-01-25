West Lauderdale baseball returns for first practice

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - High school baseball has returned and the West Lauderdale Knights held their first practice of the 2022 season.

The Knights practice was filled with familiar faces and also new faces. Head coach Jason Smith looks forward to this season and the newcomers to the squad are honored to be part of a historic program.

“Excited to get the boys out here for full practice after school,” coach Smith said. “We got some time to get everything in so I think there’s just an overall sense of excitement,” he said.

“It’s an honor,” freshman shortstop and second basemen Hunter Russell said. “So much to look up to and they push you to be better everyday,” Russell said.

The Knights also have a lot of returning members from the past season as they now have to step into the leadership role to guide the new guard for this upcoming season.

“You love to meet new people and get to compete with new people and for me as a senior, you love to shape them into the young men they’re becoming,”senior second baseman Bradon Epting said.

Despite it being a new season and the team having new players, coach Smith’s goal has not changed.

“The goal at West Lauderdale is always to win a state championship and we are going to do everything that we can to try and accomplish that again,” coach Smith said.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.