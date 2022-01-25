Advertisement

Where is the $1.8B in pandemic relief going in Mississippi?

(Source: WDAM)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lawmakers are working to disperse the $1.8 billion in pandemic relief funds (from the American Rescue Plan) the state is receiving from the federal government.

On January 24, senators passed bills to move the first portion of this money.

  • $59 million - Department of Child Protection Services
  • $104 million - Department of Mental Health
  • $10 million - Mississippi National Guard
  • $3 million - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency

This money proposals still need to pass the House.

That leaves much of the money still up in the air. This fall, agencies requested over $8 billion.

The federal government says American Rescue Plan money may only be spent on certain expenses. Those include public health, including COVID-19 mitigation; addressing economic harms that the pandemic has caused for businesses; replacing state government revenue that was lost because of the pandemic; providing premium pay for essential workers; and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

WLBT will keep track of where this money will go as new developments come in.

