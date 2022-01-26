Advertisement

2 stabbed at Atlanta-area high school; 3 students in custody, school system says

Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.
Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County.

Fulton County Schools said the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WGCL reported.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school.

Union City police are investigating the stabbing.

Three students have been taken into custody, according to the school system.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
A Gilbertown woman died in a 1-car crash Tuesday morning in Choctaw County.
Gilbertown woman dies in crash
The Game X Change is located at 1216 N. Frontage Road.
Meridian now home to collectible store
Crews work to air out the house that caught on fire late Monday night
Late night house fire in Meridian, no injuries reported
Where is the $1.8B in pandemic relief going in Mississippi?

Latest News

Tiffani Cutting says her husband accidentally mixed up their credit card payment with their...
Woman mistakenly overpays $1,900 for $35 bill, struggles to get her money back
Secretary of State Blinken warns Russia the U.S. will respond to "a single additional Russian...
Blinken: No concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce he will retire from the bench.
Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed signals plan to start raising rates as soon as March to combat high inflation