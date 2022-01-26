Area non-profit promotes Human Trafficking Awareness Month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month. And a local non-profit is spreading that message.

David Schultz, executive director of the Wesley House, was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club to talk about the subject.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or sex act. Every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide, including right here in our own communities.

”I think the greater challenge for we here in Mississippi, the majority of human trafficking is done by family members,” said Schultz. “That’s an even greater challenge. As much as the 59/20 corridor and it’s easy to draw attention to that, the fact is when we look at some of our rural areas and some of our outlying areas or even here in our own city, it’s happening.”

The Wesley House East Mississippi Sexual Assault Crisis Center is hosting an Awareness Walk this Friday at 2 p.m. It begins at the Queen City Truck Stop and proceeds to Waters International on Highway 11. Shultz said anyone may participate.

