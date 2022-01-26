City of Meridian Arrest Report January 26, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ADAM C SIMS
|1982
|25692 HWY 613 LUCEDALE, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|ANTONIO D STEWART
|1986
|817 56TH AVE MERIDIAN MS
|DUI OTHER
|DERRICK SCOTT
|1984
|3715 19TH CT MERIDIAN MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|MARCUS JONES
|1983
|2908 7TH ST APT 9 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JOSEPH G WHITE
|1968
|4015 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|OZIE L TOWNSEND JR
|1959
|2113 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|QUINTEZ BROWN
|1987
|6605 NORTH HILLS ST
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
LARCENY - TRESPASS LESS THAN
|SHACOBEE RUSH
|2001
|3709 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|NOVA PERRY
|1982
|157 COUNTY ROAD 611 WALMUNT, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|DAVION KELLY
|1999
|107 71ST PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|QUAVEON D HOPKINS
|2001
|1906 33RD AVE APT C7 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|CLIFTON E BURNHAM
|1962
|5520 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|TERRINECY R HARRIS
|1988
|3102 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|OTIS L WATKINS
|1990
|6450 CONFEDERATE DR MARION, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|WHITNEY L RATCLIFF
|1988
|1414 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TERRANCE A LOPER
|1984
|1414 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|GEORGE J LEWIS JR
|1973
|2005 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2
|JAMIE L KELLY
|1996
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D29 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STALKING
|JUSTIN D HALEY
|1993
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT K77 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 26, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:23 PM on January 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of Carousel Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:27 AM on January 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:09 PM on January 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:04 PM on January 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:42 AM on January 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 5th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:06 PM on January 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of North Lakeland Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:15 PM on January 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Vally Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.