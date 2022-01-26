City of Meridian Arrest Report January 26, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:23 PM on January 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of Carousel Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

At 8:27 AM on January 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 4:09 PM on January 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:04 PM on January 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:42 AM on January 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 5th Place. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:06 PM on January 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of North Lakeland Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:15 PM on January 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Vally Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.