City of Meridian Arrest Report January 26, 2022

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ADAM C SIMS198225692 HWY 613 LUCEDALE, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
ANTONIO D STEWART1986817 56TH AVE MERIDIAN MSDUI OTHER
DERRICK SCOTT19843715 19TH CT MERIDIAN MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
MARCUS JONES19832908 7TH ST APT 9 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JOSEPH G WHITE19684015 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI
OZIE L TOWNSEND JR19592113 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
QUINTEZ BROWN19876605 NORTH HILLS STSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
LARCENY - TRESPASS LESS THAN
SHACOBEE RUSH20013709 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
NOVA PERRY1982157 COUNTY ROAD 611 WALMUNT, MSPETIT LARCENY
DAVION KELLY1999107 71ST PL MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
QUAVEON D HOPKINS20011906 33RD AVE APT C7 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CLIFTON E BURNHAM19625520 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
TERRINECY R HARRIS19883102 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
OTIS L WATKINS19906450 CONFEDERATE DR MARION, MSSHOPLIFTING
WHITNEY L RATCLIFF19881414 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TERRANCE A LOPER19841414 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
GEORGE J LEWIS JR19732005 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 2
JAMIE L KELLY19962428 OLD MARION RD APT D29 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STALKING
JUSTIN D HALEY19932428 OLD MARION RD APT K77 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
OZIE L TOWNSEND JR19592113 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHIPLIFTING X 2
PUBLIC DRUNK

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 26, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:23 PM on January 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of Carousel Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:27 AM on January 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:09 PM on January 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:04 PM on January 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:42 AM on January 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 5th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:06 PM on January 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of North Lakeland Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:15 PM on January 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Vally Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

