A healthy diet can boost your immune system

By CNN
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible, but you may also help boost your immune system by feeding your body the right foods.

”Some of the obvious things that we always want to look at is antioxidants and phytonutrients, and we are going to get those from plant-based whole foods and foods that have a lot of color,” dietitian Kristin Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick says colorful foods have a lot of vitamins and minerals that may help arm your body.

She says vitamin C may help prevent or shorten infection and vitamin D may help support immune health.

”It’s also important to talk about things that make the immune system less likely to perform well,” Kirkpatrick said. “That is highly processed foods, fast foods, added sugars. Those all negatively impact gut health and negatively impact the immune system as well.”

She recommends switching to a diet that is primarily plant-based and consuming whole foods that keep your immune system strong.

Aside from diet, you can also help your immune system by getting enough sleep and staying active.

Kirkpatrick says getting enough probiotics, prebiotics and fiber is important and can lead to a healthy gut, which promotes immune health, too.

