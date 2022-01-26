Advertisement

Hump Day sunshine brightens this chilly day

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hump day brings colder conditions compared to yesterday, but there will be lots more sunshine courtesy of high pressure. So, the sunglasses and warmer coat are must-haves. Highs will reach the low 50s, then temps fall back below freezing tonight with mid 20s. Thursday afternoon, temps rebound to near 60 degrees ahead of a front that’ll cross Thursday night. Behind the front, cooler air moves back in Friday with highs staying in the 40s. The winds will gust 20-30mph Friday, and it’ll make the temps feel like they’re in the 30s most of the day.

The weekend brings quiet weather, but it’ll be a cold start. Saturday morning, expect teens and low 20s (actual temps) with wind chills in the teens. Thankfully, there will be lots of sunshine to counteract the chill. Highs will stay in the 40s, but temps climb to near 60 degrees by Sunday.

It looks like 60s will dominate next week, but the next chance for rain also moves in. For now, Tuesday looks to be the umbrella day. Stay tuned for updates.

