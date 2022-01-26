Advertisement

John Frank Abston

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for John Frank Abston, 44, of Butler were held Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 2 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Lyle Meador officiating. Visitation was at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial was in the Cullomburg Cemetery.

John passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Butler, Alabama. He was born August 10, 1977, in Meridian, Mississippi. Following his high school graduation from Patrician Academy, he attended the University of West Alabama and graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He later worked as an associate at McGriff, Seibels, and Williams Insurance Agency in Birmingham. Anyone who knew John knew that he had a big heart and enjoyed helping others which contributed to his employment as a counselor at the Water Front Mission in Mobile.

In his pastime, he enjoyed collecting arrow heads and unique rocks and playing guitar. John dearly loved his family and friends. He is going to be greatly missed.

Survivors include his parents, James D. Abston, Jr. and Charlotte Lassiter Abston; children, John Cole, Anna Marie, and Isabeth Abston; and brother, James David Abston, III.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John Marshall and Virginia T. Lassiter and paternal grandparents, James D. Abston, Sr. and Velma G. Abston.

Pallbearers: Mr. Rainer Ezell, Judge Joe Thompson, Mr. Walter Hall, Mr. Scotty Thompson, Mr. Bradley Ezell, and Mr. Jason Abston. Honorary Pallbearers: Mr. Doug White, Mr. Wayne Taylor, Dr. Michael Barker, Mr. Marty Lassiter, Dr. Jimmy White, Mr. Eddie Abston, Mr. George Swann, and Mr. Curtis Dufour.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

