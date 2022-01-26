Advertisement

Local lawmakers react to Critical Race Theory in State of the State Address

Senators in a Mississippi Legislative session.
Senators in a Mississippi Legislative session.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Governor Reeves’ State of the State Address comes in the middle of an important Mississippi legislative session, one of those trending topics is Critical Race Theory in Mississippi schools.

“I am calling on the state board of education to adopt the values that combat Critical Race Theory in their educational efforts,” Reeves said in his address, “To affirm that Mississippi’s public educators will not indoctrinate students in ideologies that insist that this country or this state are inherently racist.”

“Most of them had different ideas or concepts of what Critical Race Theory is, so how can we expect our teachers to dissect this and know what they can and cannot teach, that is the difficult part,” District 32 Senator, Rod Hickman (D), said. “I think you are chilling speech, they’re restricting teachers speech, and at the same time they’re doing it in such a broad way that it will give people who don’t want to teach African American history, or LGBTQ history, or women’s history all those things, it will give them an excuse not to teach it and I think it will make them feel good to say that we have a law against critical race theory and these things are included in that.”

However, on the other side of the aisle, District 33 Senator, Jeff Tate (R), agreed with the Governor.

“We’ve already adopted the banning of critical race theory out of the senate chamber,“ Tate said. “Ultimately at the end of the day we do need to ban CRT.”

