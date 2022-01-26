MCC alumni now thriving at WTOK

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of Meridian Community College alumni who also work at WTOK gathered back on the campus.

MCC wanted to highlight those that have moved into a media career locally. Tom Williams, Nicholas Brooks, Spencer Murray, Randy Dase, Curtis Couch, Steven Carson, Tanisha Clark, and Noah Lunardini went through the media program over the past 14 years.

MCC Program Director Josh Taylor said it’s always cool to see where graduates end up.

“Right now, we have quite a few at WTOK that have done really well and have done good in their careers so we just wanted to bring ‘em back and show ‘em off a little bit, have some fun and reminisce on old times,” said Taylor.

In the last few years, the media production program has upgraded its studio and control to mimic a high-tech studio setting. Go to meridiancc.edu for more information on the program.

