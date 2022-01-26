MCC begins memorial endowment in honor of instructor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Community College is honoring one of its teachers that died last year.

Tanya Ocampo was the victim of homicide in November of 2021. Her friends, family and students have teamed up with MCC for a memorial endowment to fund scholarships.

“Tanya has touched so many lives that I cannot even tell you,” co-worker and friend, Flora Sumrall said. “Even to me, working closely with her every day, these emails and things start coming in from different people. Even our book representatives were sending in about how she would communicate back and forth with them.”

Ocampo went to MCC and eventually began working there. She had been an instructor for the Medical Office Management Technology program since 2012.

“We started off hoping we could have a walk and raise enough money each year to sponsor a scholarship. Once we got started and were talking to people on campus and how they could help us, it turned into more,” Sumrall said.

Sumrall believes this endowment is a great way to keep her memory alive while fueling the future of students.

“The students are so excited. They’re working in this area and they’re working in that area,” Sumrall explained. “They’re really excited. We had a paint party on the 14th and raised $450 toward the endowment. Students are reaching out now and want to have another paint party. It was a lot of fun.”

To donate, contact the Meridian Community College Foundation at 601-484-8612 or go to meridiancc.edu/giving. Be sure to say it’s for the Tanya Renia Ocampo Memorial Endowment.

