Advertisement

Meridian City Council discusses numbers for MPD and city employee pay raises

Three dollar increase for police and one dollar increase of city employees heavily discussed
City Council Work Session
City Council Work Session(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held their Work Session this evening and numbers for pay raises have been discussed.

A three dollar pay increase for MPD and a one dollar increase for city employees presented in the Work Session.

This has been a long battle on both sides and an end did not seem like it was near but with actual figures being discussed things are becoming more real.

Ward 5 City Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey was instrumental in the proposal for pay increases because she felt it was important to show MPD and city employees that they are important to the community.

“I believe that with the pay raises for employees and police officers we’re going to get a safer community. They are going to get everything they need as far as the fire, the water, the sewer, the paving of the streets, whatever is needed for each and all the wards for the whole city of Meridian. I think that it’s going to be progressive, it’s going to be productive to get things done, and for our city to grow and prosper.”

There are also hopes that pay increases will help recruit more people to join the police department and apply for positions working for the city.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Fatal accident Saturday morning on I-20
One man has been arrested in an armed robbery and shooting near the campus of Mississippi State.
Arrests made in shooting near Mississippi State’s campus
Crews work to air out the house that caught on fire late Monday night
Late night house fire in Meridian, no injuries reported
The Game X Change is located at 1216 N. Frontage Road.
Meridian now home to collectible store

Latest News

Ocampo memorial fund started at MCC.
MCC begins memorial endowment in honor of instructor
The Rose Hill Company of Storytellers are planning a walking history tour for Feb. 12.
Walking history tour coming to downtown Meridian next month
East Mississippi Animal Rescue to host “Barks, Bags & Bingo”
Blankets
Keeping the homeless warm in chilly conditions