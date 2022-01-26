Meridian City Council discusses numbers for MPD and city employee pay raises

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held their Work Session this evening and numbers for pay raises have been discussed.

A three dollar pay increase for MPD and a one dollar increase for city employees presented in the Work Session.

This has been a long battle on both sides and an end did not seem like it was near but with actual figures being discussed things are becoming more real.

Ward 5 City Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey was instrumental in the proposal for pay increases because she felt it was important to show MPD and city employees that they are important to the community.

“I believe that with the pay raises for employees and police officers we’re going to get a safer community. They are going to get everything they need as far as the fire, the water, the sewer, the paving of the streets, whatever is needed for each and all the wards for the whole city of Meridian. I think that it’s going to be progressive, it’s going to be productive to get things done, and for our city to grow and prosper.”

There are also hopes that pay increases will help recruit more people to join the police department and apply for positions working for the city.

