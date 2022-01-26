Advertisement

Miss. records 10th pediatric death from COVID-19

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed the 10th pediatric death from COVID-19 in a child under 18. None of the ten were vaccinated.(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed the 10th pediatric death from COVID-19 in a child under 18. None of the ten were vaccinated.

Vaccinations are now available for any child five years of age and older at all county health departments. Boosters are recommended for children over 12 to prevent hospitalizations and death.

Since COVID was diagnosed in Mississippi in March of 2020, the MSDH has reported:
• one death in an infant – under one year of age
• two deaths in the 1-5 year age range
• one death in the 6-10 year age range
• six deaths in the 11-17 year age range

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers encouraged parents to discuss childhood vaccination with their health care provider.

Beyond vaccination and booster shots, protection efforts such as social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large crowds continue to be recommended.

