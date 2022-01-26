Funeral services for Neal Frederick “Rick” Hollister, Jr., 61, of Butler will be Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Celeste Ford officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery in Cyril. Visitation will be Thursday, January 27th at Bumpers Funeral Home from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M.

Rick passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born August 25, 1960, in Cherry Point, North Carolina. He was the owner and operator of Hollister Collision in Butler for 22 years. The shop opened in January of 2000.

Rick loved to travel and especially enjoyed going to Mardi Gras and being with his Mobile Mystics Krewe. He had many joys in his life, which included playing poker, drinking Coors Light, cooking, especially making breakfast for many at his shop, listening to classic rock, watching cheesy, awful, westerns and his favorite movie of all time, “Ground Hog Day.” He loved his family dearly, especially his wife, who was the love of his life and he greeted her every morning with, “Good morning, Babydoll.” He always seemed to get so much amusement from harassing his sisters, Dinah and Celeste. His partner in crime was his special granddaughter, Lilly.

Rick is well known for his sarcasm and jokes and he is going be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Shelley Hollister; children, Amanda H. Thomas (Doug); Holly D. Hollister; Brian Hollister; Michael Hollister (Chelsea); and Kevin Hollister; grandchildren, Cameron Hollister Singleton; Caleb and Lillian Thomas; Jared and Amelia Carter; and Halee Joyner; mother, Carolanne Corbett; siblings, Carrie Woodard (Robin); Kelly Hollister (Jamie); Marianne Hollister; Kathleen Hollister; Dinah Denison (Mike); and Celeste Ford; nieces and nephews, Corbett Hollister (April); Kaitlin McInnis (Todd); Carson Ford; Cooper Ford; and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Neal F. Hollister, Sr. and step-mother, Dianne Hollister; brother, Kevin Hollister; niece, Rachel Thornton; and nephew, Rocky White.

Pallbearers: Corbett Hollister, Ryan Hollister, Mike Denison, Jay Jimerson, Cameron Hollister Singleton, and Carson Ford. Honorary Pallbearers: Eugene Griffith, Karl McCary, Ted Melillo, Mike Armistead, Gary Johnson, Jeff Deavours, Scotty McInally, Cooper Ford, Alabama State Troopers, Butler Police Department, Choctaw County

Sheriff’s Department, and surrounding law enforcement agencies.

