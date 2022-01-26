Our Next Weather Maker Will Bring Brisk Wind On Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ll enjoy a couple of calmer days before our next bump in the weather road. Even these calmer days will be cold in the mornings and cool in the afternoons, however.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight, the clouds will exit, and the sky will become clear. We’ll cool to low-to-mid 30s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 28 degrees. Wind will be calm, so wind chill won’t be an issue on the way out the door Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be sunny and chilly. We’ll warm to the lower 40s by noon. The high temperature will be near 49 degrees.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather issue is on Friday. A storm system will pass south of us and then intensify rapidly as it tracks northward along the Atlantic Coast. It sounds like a non-issue, but we will feel some influence from this system. We aren’t likely to get the heavy snow and coastal rain that our neighbors from the Carolinas to New England will get.

What we will get is wind. A cold wind screaming southward from the Great Lakes will transport some cold air, and we’ll spend most of Friday in the 40s. But then there’s that wind. It will increase to 15-30 mph, which means wind chills will be in the lower 30s for even the warmest part of the day. The wind will relax on Friday night. After a day of persist, cold wind, the calmer night will allow the little bit of warmth from the day to radiate from the ground. That’s going to set up a bitterly cold Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.