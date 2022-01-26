Queen City reacts to the possibility of Pan-coronavirus vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newer variants of COVID have emerged as the pandemic has progressed. Now there are efforts to create a vaccine that combats them all.

A Pan-coronavirus vaccine could help “prevent the next pandemic” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci and others in the C-D-c.

The hope is the creation of the vaccine will help keep the country ahead of the next variant instead of playing catch up to the next one.

We talked with the community to see how they felt about the possibility of a vaccine that can help fight multiple forms of COVID.

“Considering the fact that I’ve already had the shot plus the booster, I would have to know how that shot would work or coincide with what we’ve already had. You have to do your research first before you can make the decision.” Said Joyce Malone, a Meridian resident.

A timetable for when a fully developed vaccine will be available has yet to be announced.

