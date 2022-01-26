Advertisement

Southern Miss football welcomes 26 new players

The Golden Eagles finished the 2021 season 3-9 and 2-6 in Conference play.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Southern Miss football head coach Will Hall announced on Wednesday that the Golden Eagles roster has expanded as the team added 26 players to the roster in preparation for the 2022 season.

The new additions include eight defensive lineman, four offensive lineman and defensive backs, three linebackers, two quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, and one punter.

The roster has 14 junior college transfers, nine Division one transfers and three high school players. The roster sticks with a lot of home state players as 24 of the 26 players

Southern Miss opens spring practice, Saturday, February 19th.

The players added to the 2022 roster during the spring semester are:

Dustin Allison                         QB        6-1            205         So.          TR           Pass Christian, Miss. / Pearl River CC

* led Pass Christian HS to their first postseason win in 2019, throwing for over 3,100 yards and 35 TDs

Quentin Bivens                     DT         6-3            305         Jr.           TR           Waynesboro, Miss. / Ole Miss

* posted 10 tackles in seven games with a pass breakup for the Rebels last fall

Carter Bonds                          LB         5-10         220         So.          JC            Corinth, Miss. / Northeast Miss. CC

* finished second in tackles on squad with 63 with 7.5 for loss, four sacks and an interception

Ethan Bumgarner                 OL         6-3            315         So.          JC            West Point, Miss. / Northwest Miss. CC

* played in 11 games for 9-2 mark this past fall; offense had 5,402 total yards (3rd in the NJCAA; 1st in the MACCC)

Michael Caraway, Jr.^        CB         6-3            185         So.          TR           Bassfield, Miss. / Pearl River CC

* second team All-MACCC by tallying 22 tackles (14 solos) in nine games, adding a TFL, an interception and 6 PBUs

Kenyon Clay^                         RB         6-1            215         Fr.           HS           Union, Miss. / Union HS

* named a First Team Coaches 3A All-State selection in 2021 and played in the 2021 Miss./Ala. All-Star game

Jalil Clemons^                       JACK    6-3            240         R-So.     TR           Starkville, Miss. / Memphis

* played in 26 games at Memphis, where he posted 36 tackles with three sacks and 5.5 TFLs

Armondous Cooley             DT         6-2            305         R-Fr.      TR           Shubuta, Miss. / Mississippi State

* tabbed all-state as a senior with 92 tackles and 7.0 sacks; posted 18 hurries, 10.0 TFLs and two pass deflections

Janari Dean^                          RB         5-11         195         R-So.     TR           Batesville, Miss. / Mississippi State

* Dandy Dozen pick helped South Panola to 12-2 mark and 2nd round of playoffs; 182 rushes, 1,599 yds and 15 TDs

Daylen Gill^                            LB         5-11         225         Sr.           TR           Louisville, Miss. / Ole Miss

* appeared in 19 games on defense for Ole Miss the last two seasons; 23 total tackles, one TFL

Drew Horton                          LB         6-2            220         So.          JC            Brandon, Miss. / Jones College

* collected team-high 65 tackles last fall with 2.0 TFLS and a half sack

Latreal Jones^                       WR       6-2            195         Jr.           JC            Taylorsville, Miss. / Pearl River CC

* rated as the nation’s No. 1 JUCO WR and a three-star recruit by 247 Sports; 19 catches in eight games

Tylan Knight                           SAF      5-7            175         Sr.           TR           Pearl, Miss. / Ole Miss

* played on both sides of the ball at Ole Miss (47 games); 78 career tackles with 3 forced fumbles and 2 recoveries

Brodarius Lewis^                  DT         6-2            295         So.          JC            Prattville, Ala. / Jones College

* started all 10 games and tallied 34 tackles, with 13 solo and 21 assists (2.5 TFLs with a pair of sacks)

 Bryce Lofton^                        PK/P    6-3            225         So.          JC            Sand Hill, Miss. / Copiah-Lincoln CC

* averaged 40.9 yards per punt with a long of 66 yards; MACCC All-Region and 1st Team All-Conference South

Jordyn Mahaffey^               DE         6-3            250         So.          JC            Foxworth, Miss. / Jones College

* compiled 19 total tackles with 1.5 TFLs for two yards and Earned his first forced fumble against Hinds…

Markel McLaurin^                CB         5-11         195         Jr.           JC            Friendship, Miss. / Jones College

* posted 23 tackles earning first team All-MACCC; added 3.0 TFLs and four interceptions and returned kicks

Calvin McMillian                   OL         6-5            305         R-Fr.       TR           Houston, Miss. / Mississippi State

* three-time all-district made 111 tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss and registered 13 quarterback hurries as a senior

Bryce Ramsey                        OL         6-1            330         R-So.     TR           Gulfport, Miss. / Ole Miss

* played in 23 games for the Rebels, including 12 in 2021

Peyton Rea                             DB        5-10         189         So.          JC            Madison, Miss. / Itawamba CC

* second on the team with 57 tackles, with a forced fumble and an interception

Demeco Roland^                  DT         6-3            340         Jr.           JC            Broken Arrow, Okla. / Hutchinson CC

* appeared in 22 games in three years; totaled 39 tackles and registered 2.5 sacks for 12 yards and 8.5 TFLs

Wil Saxton^                            OL         6-3            322         Fr.           HS           Benton, Miss. / Benton Academy

*named a 2021 3A All-MAIS selection as an offensive lineman and played on both sides of the ball

Cade Shepherd                     WR       5-11         190         So.          JC            Flora, Miss. / Hinds CC

* caught 18 passes for 175 yards at Hinds CC last fall

Trace White                            DL         6-3            280         R-So.     JC            Flora, Miss. / Northwest Miss. CC

* recorded 11 tackles with a TFL and a fumble recovery in lone season at Northwest Miss. CC

Zach Wilcke                          QB        6-3            185         Fr.           HS           Hernando, Miss. / Hernando HS

* threw for 2,498 yards and 14 touchdowns with only six interceptions and rushed for 800 yards and eight TDs

Jalen Williams                        DL         6-3            310         Jr.           TR           Tylertown, Miss. / Arkansas

* did not see any action at Arkansas in 2021; Rated No. 1 junior college DT by ESPN and the No. 6 JC player overall

