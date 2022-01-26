Total Pain Care team of the week: Union Lady Jackets basketball

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Union Lady Jackets basketball team.

The Lady Jackets are currently 20-5 on the season and are ranked second in a 3A Mississippi Girls basketball. The Lady Jackets are having a great year and are coming off being district champions last season.

Four of their five senior starters have been offered a scholarship to play at East Central.

Congratulations again to Union Lady Jacket basketball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

