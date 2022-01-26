West Lauderdale 8th grade basketball’s historic run

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale basketball made history as the eighth grade boys team has been 31-0 for the past two seasons.

The Knights also have hardware during this historic run as they have been the Lauderdale County champions two years in a row. The team understands how historic this is and is proud of their success.

“It means a lot to the program because it teaches young kids that if maybe they get more inches in playing basketball and we can just get out of that back to where it use to be,” head coach Brandon Clark said.

The players on the team have known and played with each other since elementary school and not only have they become great teammates, but they have developed a brotherhood.

“They ain’t like friends, they like brothers really,” ninth grader Cameron Gonzalez said. “We’ll do one thing for each other and the next person do one thing for each other like we just like that,” Gonzalez said.

“I love them, I love them all,” ninth grader Jeramiah McMillian said. “We have been around each other for so long, the chemistry is just there,” he said.

Most of the players will be moving on to the high school level in 2023 and they want to make the most of the time they have left with each other.

“They’re like my brothers to me, they like family,” eighth grader Jaivon Wilson said. “I don’t want to lose them. I like being on their team,” he said.

Another congratulations to the West Lauderdale eighth grade boys basketball team for their historic run.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.