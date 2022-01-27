Advertisement

17 SEC Softball players are on the 2022 USA Softball Player of the Year Watchlist

Alabama softball
Alabama softball(Austin Bigoney)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - 17 SEC softball players, including three from Alabama and one from Mississippi State, are on this years 2022 USA Softball Player of the year watchlist.

50 total players are nominated for the watchlist. Mia Davidson represents the Bulldogs on this years list.

She enters the season just two homeruns shy of the SEC career record.

From the University of Alabama, Montana Fouts, Lexi Kilfoyl and Kaylee Tow represent the Crimson Tide.

This is Fouts third straight appearance on the preseason list.

The Top 25 finalist will be announced on April 20th. The winner will be revealed in Oklahoma City before the start of the women’s College World Series.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
A Gilbertown woman died in a 1-car crash Tuesday morning in Choctaw County.
Gilbertown woman dies in crash
The Game X Change is located at 1216 N. Frontage Road.
Meridian now home to collectible store
Crews work to air out the house that caught on fire late Monday night
Late night house fire in Meridian, no injuries reported
Where is the $1.8B in pandemic relief going in Mississippi?

Latest News

Clarkdale preps to host round two of the playoffs.
Clarkdale soccer preps for round two of the playoffs
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Triple the misery: MLB’s labor woes threaten third spring
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The emerging omicron variant...
Super Bowl attendees must wear given KN95 masks
The Golden Eagles finished the 2021 season 3-9 and 2-6 in Conference play.
Southern Miss football welcomes 26 new players