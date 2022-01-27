17 SEC Softball players are on the 2022 USA Softball Player of the Year Watchlist

(WTOK) - 17 SEC softball players, including three from Alabama and one from Mississippi State, are on this years 2022 USA Softball Player of the year watchlist.

50 total players are nominated for the watchlist. Mia Davidson represents the Bulldogs on this years list.

She enters the season just two homeruns shy of the SEC career record.

From the University of Alabama, Montana Fouts, Lexi Kilfoyl and Kaylee Tow represent the Crimson Tide.

This is Fouts third straight appearance on the preseason list.

The Top 25 finalist will be announced on April 20th. The winner will be revealed in Oklahoma City before the start of the women’s College World Series.

