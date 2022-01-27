Alabama lawmakers OK plan to use $700M in relief funds
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a plan to use more than $700 million in pandemic relief funds on a mix of broadband, water and sewer projects and healthcare reimbursements.
The Alabama House of Representative passed the bill 100-0. The governor is expected to sign the plan.
Gov. Kay Ivey, in a statement Thursday, called lawmakers into special session to pass the plan.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.