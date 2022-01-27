Advertisement

Alabama schools report slight decrease in COVID cases

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools this week.

The number of new cases this week is 24,913, which is down from 26,260 cases reported the previous week.

ADPH gathers weekly reports from each school system and inputs them to its COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard.

Jefferson County Schools reported 1,726 cases, the most of any in the state. Baldwin and Madison schools followed with 1,193 and 1,151 cases, respectively. Huntsville City Schools was the fourth highest at 967 cases.

Other systems of note with more than 100 cases include:

  • Auburn City Schools - 308 cases
  • Autauga County Schools - 193 cases
  • Alex City Schools - 102 cases
  • Covington County Schools - 155
  • Elmore County Schools - 508 cases
  • Enterprise City Schools - 237 cases
  • Geneva County - 148
  • Lee County Schools - 444 cases
  • Montgomery Public Schools - 129
  • Opelika City Schools - 154 cases
  • Phenix City Schools - 144 cases
  • Pike Road City Schools - 124 cases

