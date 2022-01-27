Alabama schools report slight decrease in COVID cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools this week.

The number of new cases this week is 24,913, which is down from 26,260 cases reported the previous week.

ADPH gathers weekly reports from each school system and inputs them to its COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard.

Jefferson County Schools reported 1,726 cases, the most of any in the state. Baldwin and Madison schools followed with 1,193 and 1,151 cases, respectively. Huntsville City Schools was the fourth highest at 967 cases.

Other systems of note with more than 100 cases include:

Auburn City Schools - 308 cases

Autauga County Schools - 193 cases

Alex City Schools - 102 cases

Covington County Schools - 155

Elmore County Schools - 508 cases

Enterprise City Schools - 237 cases

Geneva County - 148

Lee County Schools - 444 cases

Montgomery Public Schools - 129

Opelika City Schools - 154 cases

Phenix City Schools - 144 cases

Pike Road City Schools - 124 cases

