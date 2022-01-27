Advertisement

Choctaw County reacts to Gov. Ivey running for re-election

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The qualifying deadline for Alabama’s state offices, other than congressional races, is Friday, Jan. 28. Gov. Kay Ivey announced her intention to run for re-election in June of 2021.

During her time in office, Ivey has improved roads throughout the state of Alabama and recently announced a grant coming to Choctaw County. She also spoke recently in Butler.

Governor Ivey has also helped the state battle COVID.

Some people in Choctaw County shared their opinions of her time in office.

“I think she would be very good for us. She’s done a lot for our county and I would support her again,” said Nicole Snow, owner of Banks Grocery.

“I think that Governor Ivey will do very well here in Choctaw County because she has done a lot for us here in Choctaw County,” said Choctaw County School Superintendent Dorothy Banks.

Running against Ivey so far in the Republican Primary are Lindy Blanchard, Lew Burdette, Stacy George, Tim James, Dean Odle and Dave Thomas.

Democratic candidates are Christopher Countryman, Chad “Chig” Martin, Yolanda Flowers, Patricia Jamieson Salter and Arthur Kennedy.

Primary elections will take place on May 24th.

