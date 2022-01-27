Advertisement

Chief Justice extends COVID-19 emergency order

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph has extended his emergency order for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts for another month and given individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Feb 25.

The Supreme Court has issued a series of orders since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to address changing circumstances and evolving guidance provided by health authorities. Emergency Administrative Order 27, issued Thursday, also allows judges who preside over drug intervention courts to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants through Feb. 25.

The most recent order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented Aug. 5, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

