Chill relaxes until cold, blustry wind arrives Friday

Wind on Friday can gust to around 30 mph.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our next round of weather that could disrupt your day will happen on Friday. We usually think of rain and thunder when we think of disruptive weather. This time, it’s all about wind. A developing storm system off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast will be the cause of the wind. The low pressure circulation will stay far enough away that we will avoid the rain and the snow and the strongest wind that will track north along the East Coast from the Carolinas to New England.

For us, it’s all about the wind. The wind will steadily increase between 6 AM and noon on Friday, and it will blow at 15-25 mph with gusts to as high as 30-35 mph. The wind will begin easing Friday evening, and then it will subside through Saturday morning.

That cold, blustery wind will carry some frigid, Canadian air into the Deep South, too. Saturday morning could cool into the high teens and lower 20s! Sunday will still be cold, but we’ll begin warming toward an active second half of next week.

Tonight will be clear and cold. We’ll cool to near freezing by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 26 degrees. Thursday starts sunny, but clouds will begin increasing after noon. The high temperature will be near 58 degrees.

