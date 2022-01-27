City of Meridian Arrest Report January 27, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:27 PM on January 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:37 PM on January 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 65th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:39 PM on January 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of 33rd Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.