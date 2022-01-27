Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 27, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Police Department Media ReleaseThe following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 27, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:27 PM on January 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:37 PM on January 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 65th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:39 PM on January 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of 33rd Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JAMARITOES BURTON19864107 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
The long-running fraud, which at least one judge called the largest scam in Mississippi...
Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180 million health care fraud scheme
A Gilbertown woman died in a 1-car crash Tuesday morning in Choctaw County.
Gilbertown woman dies in crash
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to Miss. House, Senate passing medical marijuana bill
The Game X Change is located at 1216 N. Frontage Road.
Meridian now home to collectible store

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 27, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 26, 2022
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 26, 2022
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 25, 2022