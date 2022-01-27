City of Meridian Arrest Report January 27, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Meridian Police Department Media ReleaseThe following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 27, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:27 PM on January 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:37 PM on January 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 65th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:39 PM on January 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of 33rd Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JAMARITOES BURTON
|1986
|4107 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA