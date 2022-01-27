Clarkdale soccer preps for round two of the playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale boys and girls soccer teams will prepare to host round two of the playoffs on Saturday.

Not only will both teams host round two of the playoffs but they both clinched the district this season.

The Clarkdale boys beat Loyd Star 8-1 in round one and the Clarkdale girls team beat Franklin 5-0.

Boys head coach Luke Smith said, “We’re going to have to play pretty much our best game of the year if we want to be able to come out on top on Saturday. Last year we kind of started playing out best soccer in the playoffs and it showed. We were able to push through and get to state. In the last week or two, we’ve played some really really good soccer and we’re hoping to continue that to where Saturday we can hopefully move on after we play them.”

Girls soccer head coach Brandon Rodgers said, “We’re going to have to be very organized defensively. We’re going to have to make sure that we keep our shape, stay organized and then make sure we can attack quickly. Take advantage of the opportunities that we have going forward.”

The Clarkdale girls will play St. Patrick at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the boys will be St. Stanislaus at 3 p.m.

