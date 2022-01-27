Council discusses selling old police station

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is actively searching for someone to purchase the old police department on 6th St.

At a work session Wednesday, council members heard from two potential buyers of the historic building. Local Architect Jerry Hobgood and engineering firm owner Edmond Watters. Both explained their wishes for the property.

“What we are considering right now is a banquet hall or entertainment facility. A banquet hall, residential housing and commercial office use,” said Watters, who owns Strada Professionals, LLC.

Hobgood says he would take a different approach.

“It’s going to be a two-pronged approach. One is from the public sector and might be education or institution related. The other is private sector from individual investors or a group of investors,” Hobgood explained.

During Wednesday’s session, city lawyers and council agreed that the city would put together a list of stipulations for the future owner. This includes a possible timeline for construction and limiting certain uses for the building. This is the same kind of agreement given to Threefoot Hotel developers.

“We don’t want someone to just buy the building, hold the building and do nothing with it. We want to have some progress on the building,” Ward 1 Councilman Dr. George Thomas explained. “We are not going to just sell the building based on an appraisal. We want to maintain the integrity of the building.”

The old police station was designed by architect Chris Risher and opened in the mid-1970s. Meridian police used the facility until May 2013.

After being vacant for more than two years, it was designated as a Mississippi Landmark. That was done by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Sept. 22, 2015.

In early 2016, the city was awarded a $300,000 grant from the Mississippi Historical Preservation Office to fix the air conditioner and roof. At the time, council members unanimously voted no to accepting the grant. The grant required a $75,000 match from the city.

In March 2018, the Threefoot Brewing Company looked into buying the building. That deal fell through. Threefoot Brewery owners say the significant price tag associated with replacing the roof gave them pause.

“I felt really confident that we could present it in a really good way and I feel like someone that has the right vision could do that,” John Purdy with Threefoot Brewing Company said. “I would love to see it be anything that is going to enhance the quality of life in downtown. I think people have already started to do things that enhance the quality of life and I think this is the perfect spot.”

The council hopes to have more information and specifications for potential buyers in the coming weeks.

