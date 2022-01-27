Grants awarded for bulletproof vests to protect Ala. parole officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded two grants totaling $17,100 to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles for the purchase of bulletproof vests.

The bureau will provide vests for new hires and replacement vests for current officers whose vests are damaged or past their service life.

“Bulletproof vests are a vital tool for keeping our law enforcement officers safe on the job,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants in support of our officers at the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. “Gov. Ivey is a strong supporter of law enforcement, and ADECA is glad to do our part in helping enhance their safety on the job,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.





ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.

