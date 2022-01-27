Funeral services for Harold Lane Andrews, Jr., 79, of Butler will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11 A.M. from the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Jimmy Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Harold passed away Tuesday, January 25th at his home. He was born August 8, 1942, in Butler, Alabama, to Harold Lane “Jack” Andrews, Sr. and Lennie Todd Andrews.

Harold was a lifelong resident of Butler, never wanting to leave home. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and was granted the title of an expert marksman. After his service to his country, Harold went to work at American Can Papermill in the converting department until his retirement in 1999. He had a wide range of interests. From a young age, his family could see his inquisitive mind as he took apart anything he could get his hands on. As an adult, he taught himself how to construct his own computers from scratch. His wife often found him reading encyclopedias in his spare time. Beyond his many talents and hobbies, he dedicated his life to his family and will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Andrews of Butler; seven children, Janice Adams of Memphis, TN; Richard Carter of Memphis, TN; Lane Andrews (Crystal) of Meridian, MS; Todd Andrews (Tracy) of Memphis, TN; Laura Hollis (Matt) of Memphis, TN; Scotty Chambliss (Terry) of Hattiesburg, MS; and Alisa Andrews of Butler; 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; siblings, Sidna Still (George) of Pace, FL; and Jimmy Andrews (Christina) of Decatur, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lennie Andrews of Butler; three sisters, Louise Boykin of Mobile; Faye Chrysostomou of Mobile; and JoAnn Todd of Butler.

Pallbearers: Jimmy Andrews, Hunter Andrews, Ken Brook, Brady Edwards, Clayton Meadors, and Gaines Todd, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers: John Chrysostomou, Gaines Todd, Sr., and George Still.

